More than 200 people attended the swearing-in ceremony Monday evening New Castle's new mayor and city council members at New Castle Junior/Senior High School.
"(The high turnout) says to me people are wanting to support the change that's being made within the county and the City of New Castle," said New Castle City Councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile.
Gavrile, as well as her fellow council members Pat Cioppa Jr. and Bryan Cameron, were sworn in by President Judge Dominick Motto as well as Common Pleas Judge Thomas Piccone.
Cioppa said he's excited, nervous and he's looking forward to serving on the council, which begins tomorrow at their first caucus meeting.
"It's a new challenge for me," said Cioppa. "I talked to Councilman (Tom) Smith today, and I said 'I'm just nervous and stuff,' and he said 'You'll be great. Don't worry about nothing.'"
"It's exciting," said Cameron. "It's been a long time coming."
In attendance were recently sworn-in county commissioners Loretta Spielvogel and Morgan Boyd as well as New Castle Police Chief Bobby Salem and city zoning officer James Farris.
Also sworn-in was Mayor Chris Frye whose wife, Danielle, held the bible as he took his oath to uphold his duties as the city's mayor.
"I know I don't have a motto or a slogan, but I do appreciate the word engaged," said Mayor Chris Frye. "Stay engaged in the process. Come to meetings. Be vocal."
Frye is having a black-tie inaugural ball on Saturday at the Scottish Rite Cathedral at 110 E. Lincoln Avenue to celebrate the commencement of his first term as mayor. Over 115 people have RSVP'd on the event's Facebook page.
Tickets are $65 per person, and the proceeds will be donated to the Gussie Mae Walker Community Outreach Organization, a local nonprofit whose mission is to empower youth and families to overcome poverty and low-esteem through better education and spirituality, and the New Castle YMCA.
