By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
A Union Township couple was left homeless Thursday when a fire that broke out on their front porch ravaged the house they rent within minutes, possibly claiming the lives of their three cats.
Alyssa Kauffman was hugging her grandmother, Kathy Richardson, in the parking lot of the K. Pulaski Club off Atlantic Avenue as firefighters from multiple departments worked to douse the blaze and save a blue, multistory house next to it, where the siding was melting from the heat.
That house at 128 Oakland Ave. is owned and occupied by John Swietlicki. He has not been displaced from his residence.
“That was where I lived,” Kauffman said of the house at 126 Oakland Ave. that was engulfed in flames. She and Josh Snyder were renting and had lived there about a year, she said. Their three children were staying with a family member when the fire broke out.
Heavy smoke from the burning house permeated most areas of the city.
Union Township fire Chief Patrick Donofrio said it appears the fire started on the front porch by a lit cigarette.
He said the family did not have renters insurance.
Kauffman said this was the second time in several years that fire had ravaged a house where she lived.
Kauffman and Snyder said they were outside around 2 p.m. when they smelled something burning and looked to see the porch on fire. Kauffman grabbed a fire extinguisher and the pair tried to put it out with a hose to no avail, she said.
“It burned so quickly that the whole house just went up in flames in about five minutes,” she said, adding that the fire extinguisher ran out of foam in about two minutes.
The couple said they were renting from owner Scott Hudach.
They did not know at the time where they would spend the night.
Fire chief Pat Donofrio said the American Red Cross was called to assist the family.
The fire was called in to the 911 center as a porch fire. The departments of New Castle and Mahoning and North Beaver townships responded to assist the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department. They were at the scene for about three hours, Donofrio said.
The New Castle Fire Department ladder truck allowed the firemen to attack the blaze from above.
Shawn Johnson, assistant New Castle fire chief, said that because of their proximity, the city’s fire trucks were first to arrive at the burning house and they set up as the primary truck to pump the water. The city also provided its ladder truck and had 11 firefighters working at the scene, he said.
No injuries were reported.
