Elissa Houk Cowher has been at this ballet thing for a long time.

The assistant artistic director for the New Castle Regional Ballet who oversees the annual production of The Nutcracker started taking classes under artistic director Debbie Parou when Cowher was just 3 years old.

The Nutcracker – which will be presented at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Scottish Rite Cathedral – is now in its 36th year, and Cowher has had her hands – or toes – involved in most of them.

“I think this is probably my 27th year of everything, from when I started dancing as a 3-year-old,” she said. “This was never my plan. It just kind of happened, and I couldn’t stop. Then I realized it’s what I wanted to do.

“I have to say it’s so rewarding; even more rewarding than being on stage. It’s working with the girls and seeing how far they’ve come, teaching them since they were 3-year-olds and now they’re graduating.”

Except for 2020 and 2021, when COVID necessitated abbreviated versions, the show has always been a full production of The Nutcracker. As one might imagine, it amounts to hours of practice and rehearsals for both dancers and instructors. Moreover, it is the same material year after year.

However, Cowher said, it never gets old.

“Somehow, every August I get excited, like I’m auditioning,” she said. “It’s the kids that get you excited. It’s their energy; you feed off of that. You see their excitement. Everything’s new for them, so it makes it new for us every year, too.”

Parou agrees.

“The kids love it so much, and they work for that,” she said. “I think through their training they’re looking forward to those roles. So it’s just such an inspiration for them that for us, it’s like Christmas, like you’re giving your kids Christmas presents and watching their excitement.”

Still, there are a couple of departures from the norm this year.

“We have five seniors this year, which is a big number for us,” Cowher said, “because to get through the whole program, it takes a lot of dedication and commitment. So this is a big graduating class for us.”

The other new component isn’t nearly as thrilling — at least for Cowher.

At six months pregnant, she’s also nursing a torn meniscus in her knee and has been on crutches for five weeks. She’ll miss Friday’s presentation for local school students — she’s having surgery that morning — and isn’t sure she’ll make Sunday’s public performance, either.

“So it’s been a particularly challenging year in some ways, but everybody stepped up to the plate to really help,” she said. “You know, the show must go on.

“But Debbie has really stepped up. Not that she hasn’t always; she’s our artistic director and she’s made sure everything is going on without a hitch, and all of our teachers, too. And even our dancers, I’ve pulled in our older dancers at our younger rehearsals to have them demonstrate or they bring me an ice pack for my knee when it’s hurting or run the music for me. They just do anything I need.”

Parou said that during the two years of shortened performances, she had stepped back somewhat, and even though Sunday’s performance will be the first entire “Nutcracker” since 2019, she had been expecting more of the same.

“The last two years, I stepped away a lot, even from the school because everything had changed because of COVID,” Parou said. “I was planning on just kind of staying away and helping if they needed additional help. Then this year, this happened with her.

“So I have been coming back to help more than I was expecting to, but it’s been a joy because everyone at our school now is everyone who used to be at our school, like the parents in the first act. Four of the groups of parents are actually dancers who used to do it years ago when they were little.”

As far as Cowher’s determination to keep on working with the show despite her physical challenges, “She’s amazing. She’s been a real trooper in all this and kept it going.”

