Nutcracker returns, but on a virtual stage

COVID-19 has proven to be a tough nut to crack.
However, when it comes to nutcrackers, the New Castle Regional Ballet doesn’t give up easily, either.
Unable to stage its 34th annual holiday performance of Tchaikovsky’s ‘The Nutcracker’ before a live audience because of the pandemic, the dancers instead recorded their 2020 presentation and will post it on the NCRB website for free viewing, starting at 5 p.m. Sunday.
“From the start, we had plans of doing it virtually,” said assistant artistic director Elissa Houk Cowher. “We just knew when we started back in August that that was the route we were going to have to take if we wanted to do it at all."
“I think we all knew — our board of directors, our staff — that we weren’t going to be able to do it as we always had done it. My goal, and the goal of all of our teachers, was ‘what can we do for the kids? How can we make this a great experience for them?’ It’s the highlight of their year, so we wanted to make it as normal as possible for them, but also be realistic on what we were going to be able to do.”
Senior Alyssa Cumpston, who is dancing the role of the Snow Princess and three others, was naturally disappointed that a live performance would not be possible, but quickly came to terms with the new reality.
“I think it was a really good call, and I was just glad we could do it either way,” she said. “I was a little bit sad that some of my friends couldn’t come and see it live because it is my last year, and I know a few of my friends were looking forward to it. At least I know that they can watch it online.”
The ballet was recorded just before Thanksgiving at the Scottish Rite Cathedral. Performing in front of more than 2,800 empty seats rather than a live audience, Cumpston said, proved to be a slightly different experience.
“I think that the only real difference was sort of the energy when you are done dancing,” she said. “When you are up on stage, you can’t really see into the audience. It’s sort of mysterious, but you can always hear them after you’re done. But it was so quiet. It’s still the same performance, and I don’t know that I’d say the same nerves, but the energy levels are still super high.”
An empty auditorium and a virtual performance weren’t the only concessions that needed to be made to the pandemic. For one thing, the dancers were required to wear masks during rehearsals.
“Dancing with a mask on isn’t easy, but they do it,” Houk Cowher said. “For the recording, they’re wearing face shields, so we’re able to see their expression and their smiles. But for all the rehearsals, we wore a mask."
“They thought that the performance was a lot easier than the rehearsals because they’re used to trying to breathe through a mask, so the face shield was a nice break for them.”
And if you plan to watch the virtual performance but are unfamiliar with the story of "The Nutcracker," you may want to brush up on the plot first. Some of it will be missing.
“We are not doing the party scene and the battle scene because there really wasn’t a way to social distance during those scenes,” Houk Cowher said. “There’s just too many people on stage, and there’s a lot of touching and holding hands and things like that. So we excluded everything where they would be in direct contact with each other."
“That kind of takes the story line out of it. It’s more just pure dancing instead of the whole story of 'The Nutcracker.' But I think people just enjoy seeing the kids dancing.”
As a bonus, the show will include two other Christmas-themed dances from NCRB company dancers, a new addition for 2020.
Like so many others have during the pandemic, the Winter Performance faced its share of financial uncertainty. For one thing, the ballet generally charges admission to its performance. This year, it can be seen online for free.
“We cut down on our use of The Cathedral,” Houk Cowher said. “We’re normally there for about three weeks, and we were there for three rehearsals. We definitely cut back in different areas just to cover our costs.
“We weren’t sure, because businesses are going through hard times right now, would they think it was worth it to sponsor a virtual performance?” she continued. “But we’ve had many businesses in the community who have continued to sponsor us and help us make this happen.”
Still, she and Cumpston both believe that a dip in revenue this year may be offset by a potentially wider audience in the long run.
“The internet is such a good way for things to reach people, and to find new things,” Cumpston said. “I really hope that a lot of people can find something new, and when things go back to normal, maybe someone will say, ‘Maybe I will go see that next year.’”
Cowher Houk, too, is optimistic that online exposure could generate a previously unrealized dividend.
“It might inspire some young girls or boys to want to try ballet and participate next year,” she said.
