As senior dancers for the New Castle Regional Ballet, Kasaundra Harvey and Montana Pastore are looking to make their final “Nutcracker” performances their best ones.
They’ll get some help with that in the form of a live audience at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
Last year, because of COVID-19, each of the show’s dancers was allowed to invite only four family members spread throughout the 2,850-seat auditorium. The performance also was recorded and posted on YouTube.
On Sunday, though, a full audience will be on hand for this year’s 2 p.m. performance.
"It definitely was a different experience without the crowd and with the video,” said Harvey, a Laurel High senior. “We had to do two shows last year, one for our family and one for the video.
“I’m very excited that there’s actually going to be more people so it will actually feel alive. It’s a thousand times more (inspiring), because seeing your friends and your family, it definitely has a big effect on how I dance and how I express myself.”
New Castle High senior Pastore also can sense the difference.
“It feels kind of rigorous this year, even though it’s not,” she said. “It’s like the same we did two years ago. It makes me feel much more alive this year. I think it’s easier to perform when you know that people are enjoying watching you, instead of a video recording, where you don’t even know if people are watching at all, or if it’s just on in the background.
“It’s definitely much more enjoyable and much more inspirational when people are watching you and seeing your love and passion for something, and you give that back to them as well.”
Elissa Houk Cowher, assistant artistic director, believes that while resorting to video last year was difficult, some good may have come out of it.
“We put it on YouTube for free, so it was nice to get it out there, and maybe some people saw it who’d never seen it before,” she said.
In similar fashion, her thoughts are mixed — as they are every year — when it comes to "Nutcracker."
”This is the main event,” she said. “Every year it builds to this, and it’s so fun,” she said. “And every year, I start crying when I talk about it with my seniors.
“These two (Harvey and Pastore), I remember from so long ago. Kasaundra started when I was a senior in high school. To see them grow up, and then I started teaching them, and I’ve been teaching them for over 10 years — It’s bittersweet to see them grow up and leave.”
Harvey knows the feeling.
“I’m very sad that it’s almost over,” she said, “but I’m really happy for all the memories I’ve been making and all the friendships with these girls. I would have it any other way.”
In addition to their shared past with the ballet, Cowher, Harvey and Pastore also shared the Cathedral stage last spring at the Distinguished Young Woman Scholarship Program. Cowher, 2009 Pennsylvania and Lawrence County Junior Miss, was the mistress of ceremonies while Pastore and Harvey were first and second runners-up, respectively.
Between that and their past "Nutcracker" performances, the Cathedral “feels like a home,” Pastore said.
“We are blessed to have the facility and to be able to perform on this stage,” Cowher added. “We have professional dancers, like our prince, who come in and they can’t believe that we have this facility in New Castle that we’re able to perform in.”
Both Pastore and Harvey look to continue their dance careers after their high school graduations.
“I’ve been auditioning at a whole bunch of different colleges because I want to go into dance in college,” Pastore said. “I don’t really know what I want to do for dancing, I just know that I want to dance and perform and go into the arts field.”
Harvey said she’s been making the audition rounds as well.
“I just want to continue my dance education and keep performing as much as I can,” she said.
The two agreed that under Cowher’s tutelage, they’ve been well prepared for whatever path they end up taking.
“She’s one of the best mentors we could ever ask for,” Harvey said.
