Picketing by striking workers at The Grove at New Castle will pause after a tentative agreement has been reached by the nursing home's parent company and the labor union.
Comprehensive Healthcare, which owns The Grove, and the labor union SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania reached a tentative contract agreement Thursday. Workers had been on strike to demand the new investment of $600M coming from the state budget would be put toward staffing and resident care to tackle the staffing crisis and provide better care to residents.
Workers had been picketing the New Castle facility, located on Harbor Street, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. since last Friday. Other Comprehensive-owned facilities that are also calling off pickets include those in Irwin, Harmony and Washington.
Workers will return to work if the agreement is ratified, which could be as early as Saturday.
Two Comprehensive-owned homes in Murrysville and Meyersdale were scheduled to go on strike Friday. Those workers are covered by the same tentative agreement and will not strike.
Hundreds more workers from Priority-owned nursing homes and one privately owned home in Shenandoah remain on strike, waiting for those owners to follow other nursing home chains who have reached agreements with workers.
