A New Castle nursing home reported more than 30 percent of its capacity has died due to a spike of of COVID-19 deaths among residents.
Those numbers are according to figures the state Department of Health released Wednesday. On Nov. 3, Edison Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center reported zero cases among residents and staff and no deaths. The figures posted on Nov. 10 by the Health Department showed the facility with 60 resident cases, 27 staff cases and between one and four deaths. The facility's reported census was 86.
On Wednesday, however, the figures posted by the Health Department showed the facility had 75 resident cases, 34 staff cases and 37 deaths. The facility's reported its census as 78.
“The facility has worked closely with the Department of Health and continues to follow all necessary guidelines, including reporting requirements,” Edison's parent company Saber Healthcare Group, LLC of Ohio said in a statement.
Answers to direct questions about the spike in deaths were declined. The COVID-19 numbers are reported by the facility directly, according to state Health Department press secretary Nate Wardle.
"It does seem like a very large number of deaths in one week," Wardle said. "We continue to work with facilities to ensure they understand what they need to report and they report accurately."
The West Edison Avenue facility has 118 beds.
(Reporter Debbie Wachter contributed to this story.)
