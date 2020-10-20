Officials: Asymptomatic staff worked with virus-positive patients Employees at an East Side nursing home who had tested positive for COVID-19, but were asympt…

An employee at Quality of Life Services in New Castle has been reinfected with COVID-19, the first such person in Pennsylvania, a family member said Tuesday.

The employee, who first tested positive 90 days ago, was retested last week and came up as a positive result, said family member Amanda Grissin of New Castle.

Grissin said the Department of Health called the woman Monday to notify her that she was the first reinfected person in the state.

The Health Department's Jackson Center field office in Mercer County indicated it was conducting an investigation into "issues and concerns" in an email obtained by The News last week. Steve Tack, QLS chief executive officer, indicated Oct. 14 he was unaware the facility was under investigation.

A spokesman for the Department of Health said Tuesday he could not now confirm the case.

"The department is awaiting guidance and a case definition from (the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) on reinfected cases," Nate Wardle, DOH press secretary said. "Until that point, we are not formally counting these cases."

DOH, Wardle continued, won't confirm the case until a national case definition is announced.

QLS chief operating officer Paul McGuire said the National Guard has not taken over the facility, but said the Health Department is currently conducting an infection and complaint survey at the location.

According to DOH data reported today, the facility has had 14 deaths.

"These poor residents deserve at least a chance," Grissin said.

This developing story will be updated.

