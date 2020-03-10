HARRISBURG — State health officials confirmed four additional patients as presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus on Monday, including three patients who are hospitalized, state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.
Those new cases bring the number in the state to 10.
Two of the hospitalized patients are from Montgomery County and the third is from Monroe County, Levine said. In all, seven of the cases of COVID-19 coronavirus identified by state officials thus far, have been in Montgomery County, near Philadelphia.
In addition to the individual from Monroe County, the state lab’s has identified presumed coronavirus cases in Wayne and Delaware counties, Levine said.
The seven individuals identified as coronavirus patients who have not been hospitalized are recovering in their homes under quarantine, Levine said.
Nationally, coronavirus has claimed 24 lives in the United States. None of the deaths have been in Pennsylvania.
All of the state lab’s test results have been sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation. Levine said there’s no timetable for when the federal lab will confirm the results, but she’s not aware of any cases where the CDC lab found that state tests were wrong.
Levine said that as more testing is completed, the number of patients identified with coronavirus will certainly continue to go up. She said there is no obvious reason why most of the initial patients have been from the Philadelphia suburbs other than that’s where are large portion of the state’s population lives. State officials “will not be surprised” if patients with coronavirus are identified across Pennsylvania, Levine said.
In all of the Pennsylvania cases identified so far, the patients are believed to have come into contact with coronavirus while traveling, she said.
Health insurers covering testing
Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday that the state’s major health insurers have all committed to covering the cost of coronavirus testing for patients enrolled in their health plans.
That includes: Highmark, UPMC Health Plan, Geisinger, Independence BlueCross, Capital Blue Cross, Aetna, Cigna, UnitedHealthcare, Pennsylvania Health & Wellness, and Oscar.
“First and foremost, the commonwealth is prepared for and focused on mitigating COVID-19 in our state,” Wolf said. “Pennsylvania insurers proactively waiving costs associated with COVID-19 testing for consumers helps the commonwealth identify additional cases and gives us a better opportunity to increase our resources appropriately and better protect all Pennsylvanians. No Pennsylvanian should forego testing for any reason, if deemed medically necessary, including fear of what it might cost.”
Up until now, testing has only been performed by the CDC or state labs, who have covered the cost of testing with public funds.
Schools across the state are bracing for potential impact if the outbreak escalates, the head of the trade group representing school superintendents said Tuesday.
Senate Bill 440, which passed the General Assembly last June and was signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf in early July allows school districts to conduct up to five cyber days where students are provided work to be completed online rather than in-person at school. The measure was intended to provided a tool for schools to use in dealing with snow days, but they could also use the option to respond to the coronavirus outbreak, said Mark DiRocco, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators.
Schools interested in employing cyber days were supposed to notify the state last fall.
Wolf declared a statewide disaster to respond to the coronavirus and that declaration would likely allow the governor to make the cyber days available to all schools and allow them to use them for more than five days if needed, DiRocco said.
In addition, the governor could also waive the requirement that schools complete 180 days in the school year, if schools are forced to remain closed due the outbreak, he said.
Which or how many of those options are needed would depend on how bad the outbreak gets, he said.
In the meantime, school officials are likely all going over their emergency preparedness plans, all of which should have sections on how to respond to illness outbreaks, DiRocco said.
The Central Bucks School District in Bucks County had closed schools on Friday after learning that students and staff had been in contact with an individual who’d contracted coronavirus, according to information posted on that district’s web site. Schools there reopened Monday.
The Pennsylvania School Board Association has rolled out a web site intended to help local school officials plan — https://www.psba.org/advocacy-and-news/resources/coronavirus/ — said Annette Stevenson, a PSBA spokeswoman.
“Our goal is to bring together in one place, the input and guidance of the various agencies and organizations,” she said. “We are also working on a video series and possible webinar to provide more details and support to our school leaders.”
Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera attended Monday’s press conference with Levine. Questioned about how schools are being told to prepare, he, like DiRocco said that schools should be examining their emergency preparedness plans to make sure they’re being updated appropriately to respond if the outbreak worsens.
