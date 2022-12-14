The threat of inclement weather has prompted Nova Destinations to push pack the open house for its Christmas-themed light trail.
Originally scheduled for Thursday at Nova's location on Route 208 in Pulaski Township, the event now will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday.
The trail includes 50,000 lights, and concludes with a continuous, one-of-a-kind animatronic light show. There will be light appetizers and for purchase wine and beer are available.
“This is a family style event and nothing like we’ve ever done before," said Jonathan Wright, operations manager. "It is our newest and brightest attraction so far each Thursday, Friday and Saturday until December 23rd.”
For more information go to www.nova.wine or call (724) 698-7026.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.