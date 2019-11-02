The church has been gone for 33 years.
But that hasn’t stopped one of its former Sunday school classes from continuing a seven-decade tradition.
One day in 1949, a handful of members from the young women’s class at Plain Grove United Presbyterian Church decided to get together for a meal. The outing became an annual tradition, with as many as 11 women eventually participating.
The church closed in 1986, but earlier this week, the four remaining members of the class —- each in her 90s — got together for the 70th annual dinner at the Sherman Oaks Retirement Center in Cranberry Township, home to 99-year-old hostess Agnes Peebles.
Joining Agnes were Evelyn Smith, 94, of New Castle; Jane Book, 93, of Harlansburg; and Helen Hammerschmidt, 91, of Plain Grove.
What keeps these women — who now attend different churches — meeting more than three decades after the church to which they once belonged closed its doors?
“We enjoy being together,” Jane said.
“The fact that we went to different churches didn’t make any difference because what we had in common in our youth has really held us together,” Agnes said. ‘I feel like there’s kind of a cord from 1949 that just keeps growing.”
The steadfastness of the women’s former class is something their former church couldn’t quite retain.
According to lawrencecountymemoirs.com, the first Presbyterian congregation in Plain Grove formed in 1799. It split in 1859, with part of the congregation launching Plain Grove United Presbyterian.
It eventually become known as North Plain Grove. The existing church became South Plain Grove.
A national merger of Presbyterian denominations in 1958 reunited the two congregations, but even though they would share a pastor starting in 1964, they continued to maintain separate buildings.
Finally, in 1986, North Plain Grove — where Agnes and her friends worshipped — closed its doors, and members were absorbed into South Plain Grove, which now is called Plain Grove Presbyterian.
By that time, though, the annual class dinner had become a tradition, church or no church.
“It’s like a habit, we meet once a year,” Evelyn said.
The group at one time was nearly three times as large as it is now, but “there’s just been gradual attrition until now it’s just the four of us,” Agnes said.
Originally, class members took turns hosting the luncheon in their homes, but eventually, the plans changed to enjoying dinner in a restaurant before returning to the hostess’ home “for dessert and conversation — not gossip,” Agnes shared.
Each of the four women who still meet grew up on a farm, and over the years, dinner sometimes would take a back seat to agriculture.
“The number of people who came depended on who was available ...” Agnes said.
“… and who had to bale straw at home,” Helen finished.
One class member served as a missionary in India for six years, but resumed attendance when she returned. Another got married and moved to Texas, but would periodically return to the area during summers.
“When we knew she was coming, we’d set the date for her so we could have it while she was here,” Agnes said. “People sort of came and went depending on what their life experiences were. But the group always met. We never missed a meeting.”
In addition to their yearly get-togethers, the women also have the memories of their former church to connect them.
One person each recalls is Clarabelle Foster, their longtime teacher.
“Clarabelle would tell us that if you wanted to have a fur coat,” Agnes began, “buy it before you got married …”
“Because you won’t be able to afford it afterwards,” Jane finished.
“And the other one I remember,” Agnes went on, “she was very adamant, that you don’t kiss anybody until you’re engaged or married.”
Helen’s memories of the teacher include her saying that “it was a sin to go to a baseball game on Sunday. But she’d say ‘I go home and watch it on television.’ “
Another church tradition, Evelyn said, were its oyster dinners.
“Then we used to make ice cream — homemade ice cream,” she added. “I remember one night, George Maxwell, he was churning and churning and churning, and it was never getting hard. He opened it up and there was nothing in it.”
Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, Christmas and Easter observances were restrained, Agnes remembered.
“There was a great big question about whether we should have any kind of Christmas celebration in the church,” she said. “Mrs. Adams was dead set against it, our getting candy and certainly no Santa Claus in the church. That was a desecration of the church.
“When we had dinners, anything we did had to be downstairs because you could not have anything in the sanctuary — except Children’s Day, which was a bigger thing than Easter or Christmas. I got a new dress for Children’s Day. I never got a new dress for Easter.”
In addition to the annual dinners, the group stays in touch throughout the year. Jane and Evelyn still attend Plain Grove Presbyterian. Agnes is Jane’s cousin. And Jane and Helen attend social events with their husbands.
Agnes noted that the group’s 70th dinner could well have been its last, as “I’m about to hit 100, and that’s far beyond anything I ever thought about. Any day could be my last.”
Jane vowed, though, that “If you’re here, we’re still going to get together.” She then recalled a note that her Great-Aunt Peggy once wrote in her high school yearbook that strengthens their commitment.
“She wrote, ‘‘Make new friends, but keep the old. One is silver, the other is gold.’”
And these four continue to shine.
