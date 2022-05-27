A heavy tome Bible dating back to 1886 and a collector’s book marking the Bicentennial of the United States are two unique finds for sale at the upcoming Northminster Used Book Sale.
The 29th annual sale begins Thursday and lasts through June 4. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdasy and June 3 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4.
“I know there are 30,000 books here,” said Jean Reynolds, 88, one of its organizers, who marveled at the many donations she has been receiving for the sale since last year. She and a group of volunteers have sorted them and placed them on tables by categories, and they plan to count them all before the sale opens.
The cutoff for donations for this sale was Thursday.
Reynolds has been involved with the sale for many years and in later years, she and her son, David, have taken over the organizing of it. They usually have a couple of dozen volunteers to help them with the venture. They have spent hours helping to sort the books into different categories and place them on tables.
“Actually, I’ve been sorting books all year,” said Reynolds, a former English teacher.
There is a cookbook room and a children’s room, a room of collector books and many other categories.
A children’s room not only offers books for children of all ages, but has a shelf with home-schooling workbooks and guide books.
Proceeds from the event go to the church, and to benefit different missions and Christian-based organizations that help other people.
More information about the sale is available by calling the church office at (724) 658-9051, or Jean or David Reynolds at (724) 656-1245.
