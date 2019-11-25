Santa Claus hadn’t quite made his grand arrival to New Castle, but that didn’t stop the scores of people from enjoying the downtown skating rink Saturday.
Located at the corners of North and Mill streets, the “North Street Pole” opened Saturday afternoon to kick off the many activities happening downtown before the annual holiday parade and tree lighting.
The rink is open Thursday through Sunday every weekend from now until Dec. 29. On Thursdays and Friday, the rink is open from 4 to 9 p.m. and 1 until 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The cost is $5 per person, but children 14 and under are free.
Saturday’s opening day action saw skaters of all skill levels — some using walkers for help balancing while others spun figure eights. The 40-by-80-foot rink is equipped with areas to change into skates, tents for places to sit, a fire pit and concessions.
Now in its third year, the rink has grown up and relocated from its original iteration. Started in 2017 by Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa’s office, the rink measured just 20-by-30-feet and was located at the Riverwalk Park. It moved and expanded last year to its current location and hosted 2,000 skaters in 2018.
Others heavily involved in bringing the skating rink experience to downtown New Castle are New Visions for Lawrence County director Angie Urban and a host of community volunteers, including the New Castle Police Department.
