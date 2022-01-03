A North Hill woman is in custody after she reportedly stabbed a man, sliced his arm and cut off most of his finger during an argument.
New Castle police have charged Mahogany Marquis Davis, 26, of the 400 block of East Garfield Avenue, following the incident that occurred around 3:50 a.m. Sunday at her apartment.
The police were called to her residence regarding a domestic dispute and arrived to find blood all over the porch and leading into the front door, according to a criminal complaint. Police entered the house and found a man who had deep lacerations on his forearms, bleeding badly, and blood was running from his taped hand, the report said.
The police reported that one of his fingers was hanging from his hand. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
Officers went upstairs and found Davis in the presence of two children, and the police found a kitchen knife on the bed, the complaint states. The children were turned over to a family member and Davis was arrested. She was not injured, the report said.
Davis is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault and harassment.
She was arraigned by District Judge Rick Russo, who committed her to the Lawrence County jail on a $30,000 bond.
Suspects are considered to be innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
