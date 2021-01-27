A North Hill man suffered apparent serious injuries Tuesday when he was struck by a car while crossing Highland Avenue.
New Castle police chief Bobby Salem said Gary Hambrick, 58, of East Leasure Avenue was crossing the street at Leasure Avenue when it was almost dark, around 5:25 p.m., when northbound car driven by 37-year-old Nicole DeBlasio of Lattavo Drive, Neshannock Township struck him and his head hit her windshield, Salem said.
He reported that when police arrived, Hambrick was lying on the road bleeding from the head and mouth. The extent of his injuries was unknown late Wednesday afternoon, Salem said. Hambrick was was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth's Health Center in Youngstown.
DeBlasio's car had a smashed windshield and was towed from the scene.
Salem said the details about how the accident happened remain under investigation.
