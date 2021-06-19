A North Hill man is wanted for reportedly breaking into a house in the 1300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
New Castle police have filed charges against Antoine Depril Moss, 29, of 511 Centennial St., in connection with the burglary that was reported to have occurred around 10 p.m. June 7.
Police reported in a criminal complaint that, following a disturbance with the resident with whom he is acquainted, the house was ransacked and gasoline had been poured over the garage floor and on ATVs that were parked inside. Police identified Moss as the intruder from pictures from a security camera in the house.
Moss is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and harassment. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
