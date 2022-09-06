A North Hill man is facing assault-related charges for reportedly beating up a woman and trying to choke her.
New Castle police arrested Charles Pezzulo, 20, of the 100 block of East Winter Avenue, in connection with the incident reported to have occurred at his home around 2:20 a.m. Monday.
According to a criminal complaint, a caller reported hearing a man and woman screaming and physically fighting. A woman reported she invited her boyfriend to the residence, and Pezzulo is her former boyfriend. Pezzulo arrived at the house and her boyfriend left when an argument ensued, she told police. She said Pezzulo hit her and pushed her up against a wall by her throat and choked her. Police said her cheekbone under her eye was bruised and she had other obvious facial injuries, the report said.
Pezzulo is charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment under the domestic violence act. He was arraigned by District Judge Rick Russo, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $30,000 bond.
