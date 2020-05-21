New Castle police in the quest to search a North Hill apartment on Monday confiscated backpack when the resident ran and threw it in the bushes.
The bag contained a quantity of drugs, according to a criminal complaint they filed against 19-year-old Damont Johnson of 409 E. Garfield Ave., Apt. 2.
Johnson is separately charged with taking the gun of another man who was in the apartment a few days earlier, according to criminal complaints filed against him.
Police arrived at the apartment at 3 p.m. Monday with a search warrant when they saw Johnson, who was wanted on a warrant for the gun, on the front porch. He saw them and ran with a white backpack through several backyards, the report said. The police tried to follow him but lost sight of him, but learned he had dropped the backpack.
The police found the backpack in some shrubs on East Winter Avenue. It contained 6.6 grams of suspected marijuana, 7.8 grams of suspected cocaine, about 6 grams of suspected crack cocaine, an unlabeled pill bottle containing 52 suspected oxycodone pills, 10 individually wrapped packages of suboxone, a cell phone and a digital scale, the complaint states.
Johnson later turned himself in at the police station and was arrested on the warrant. He told police in an interview that the narcotics in the backpack belonged to him, the report said.
He had been charged Monday for a May 14 call at his residence, where a man reported the police to report that Johnson had stolen his gun while he was in the process of moving out. Both he and a female witness told officers that they saw Johnson take the gun and leave.
Johnson is charged with theft and receiving stolen property for the reported gun theft. He faces five counts each of possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of possession of a small amount of marijuana and misbranding of a controlled substance.
He was arraigned by District Judge Rick Russo on the gun-related charges. Russo committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $50,000 bond. District Judge Melissa A. Amodie arraigned Johnson on the drug charges and set an additional jail bond at $25,000.
