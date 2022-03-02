FROM STAFF REPORTS
A North Hill man arrested following two reported disturbances last month now has an additional charge against him for flipping a table during his arraignment.
In one of the instances on Feb. 15, Octavious Eugene Clark, 33, of 1604 Highland Ave., Apt. 1, reportedly threatened courthouse employees. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies arrested Clark outside the Lawrence County courthouse.
According to a criminal complaint, a sheriff’s deputy reported Clark was outside of the building yelling obscenities at other law enforcement officers and at people walking into and out of the courthouse. The deputy reported that Clark also pointed at him and told him he was the devil.
A Lawrence County district attorney’s detective also reported a common pleas judge summoned him to the third floor outside of the courts because Clark was causing a disturbance in the third-floor court administration office, saying he was going to kill people and call them “devils.”
That incident followed a situation the evening of Feb. 8 when Clark was charged by New Castle police for a disturbance on East North Street at East Street. According to that criminal complaint, Clark reportedly was overheard by a police officer to have been screaming, cursing and yelling threats while walking down the middle of East Street and obstructing traffic.
The officer said that when Clark saw him, he swore at him, and when the officer told him to calm down, Clark reportedly screamed louder and cursed, continuing to stand in the middle of the road, the report said. He was advised to leave the area and complied. He is charged with disorderly conduct and was issued a summons for court for that offense.
He is charged by the county sheriff’s office with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct in connection with the Feb. 15 courthouse incidents. He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the county jail on a $25,000 bond.
According to a third criminal complaint filed against Clark on Tuesday, during his Feb. 15 arraignment, he because infuriated and called the detective a liar with expletives. District Judge Melissa Amodie advised him to calm down, and as she informed him about his jail bond, he jumped out of his chair and flipped over a steel table in the courtroom, striking the judge’s desk and plexiglass dividers. The noise prompted people from several agencies in the courthouse to run into the court, thinking a gunshot was fired, the complaint states.
He was additionally charged with obstructing administration of law or other government function.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
