Charges have been refiled against a North Hill man accused of abusing and seriously injuring a 4-month-old baby.
New Castle police withdrew charges of child endangerment they filed last month against the baby’s mother and Michael Javon Jackson, 24, both of 514 Highland Ave. Apt. 204.
Now, they have refiled that charge and others against Jackson only, on Thursday after receiving information from a hospital physician about the severity of the infant’s injuries.
Following an interview with Jackson, they have charged him with two counts each of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
According to a criminal complaint filed with the initial charges, the police learned that the baby initially had a broken arm and it was transported to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh because of the injury.
An ambulance was called to the parents’ home around 9:30 a.m. July 8, when Jackson reported to police and medical personnel that he went into the baby’s room where she was sleeping and he found her lying on her left side and her arm appeared to be limp. He then awoke the baby’s mother, he told police.
The baby was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital, where X-rays showed a fracture of her left humerus, the long bone that runs from the shoulder to the elbow. The infant was transferred to the Pittsburgh hospital for evaluation.
The police reported that on Aug. 17, they received updated medical findings that showed the infant additionally had suffered a hemorrhage behind the right eye, bruising on the abdomen and right leg, and two possible fractures of the left shin bone and right thigh bone.
The doctor’s report to the police is that the baby had been a victim of physical abuse, and that if it returned to the previous environment without intervention, the child would be “at grave risk for continued violence and even death,” the complaint states.
Jackson in the initial police report had told officers that he had been out the night before, and he found the baby’s injury when he woke up in the morning and she was lying on her arm. He said she was fussing around 6:30 a.m. and he played with her, then went back to sleep. He said he awoke later to a horrible cry and when he picked her up, her hand just dropped. When the baby’s mother entered the room and touched her arm, the baby screamed, he said.
They both allowed the police to extract information from their phones, which showed a message from Jackson to Harris around 10 a.m. saying “ ... just let them know we do pick her up using her arms sometimes, just pray everything is OK.”
Jackson in an interview Tuesday with city and state police detectives admitted to them that he had caused the baby’s injuries, police said. He told police that he knew he was rough with her when he was tired, frustrated and depressed, the court papers state.
Police chief Bobby Salem said Thursday that Lawrence County Children and Youth Services initially was contacted about the child and the agency has since taken custody of her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.