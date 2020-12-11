A fire at a North Hill home late Thursday evening is being deemed suspicious, according to New Castle fire chief Mike Kobbe.
City firefighters were dispatched at 9:14 p.m. to 2309 Delaware Ave. to see smoke escaping a window at the front of the house. Upon entry into the house, Kobbe explained an iPad had set a couch in the first floor living room on fire. That fire was quickly contained and resulted in in moderate damage to both the room and the couch. Due to the amount of smoke and damage, homeowner Justin Stoner — who occupied the home alone — was displaced and put into a hotel in collaboration with the Red Cross.
Crews left the scene at 9:52 p.m. only to be called back an hour later to the same address for another reported structure fire. Upon arriving, firefighters found heavy flames on the opposite side of the home from where the first fire occurred. Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the attic and roof.
An investigator from the New Castle Police Department was called to investigate the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.
The damages from the first fire totaled $20,000 while the second caused the home to become a total loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.