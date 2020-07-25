A North Hill couple is facing charges after their infant was found to have suffered a fractured arm while in their care.
New Castle police said an ambulance was called to the home of Mikayla Timmieya Harris, 22, and Michael Javon Jackson, 25, both of 519 Highland Ave., Apt. 204, around 9:30 a.m. July 8.
According to a criminal complaint, Jackson reported to police and medical personnel that he went into the room where their 3-month-old daughter was sleeping and found her lying on her left side and her arm appeared to be limp. He then awoke Harris, the baby’s mother, he told police.
The baby was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital, where x-rays showed a fracture of her left humerus, the long bone that runs from the shoulder to the elbow. The infant was transferred to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh for evaluation, police reported.
Jackson told police that he had been out the night before, and he found her injury when he woke up in the morning when he found her lying on her arm. He said she was fussing around 6:30 a.m. and he played with her, then went back to sleep. He said he awoke later to a horrible cry and when he picked her up, her hand just dropped. When Harris came into the room and touched her arm, the baby screamed, he said.
He said that when he arrived home earlier around 2 a.m., the baby was lying next to Harris on an air mattress and Harris was asleep and the baby was awake and alert and he took her into her bed and laid her down.
Police said Harris gave them a similar account.
They both allowed the police to extract information from their phones, the complaint states.
Jackson sent Harris a message around 10 a.m. saying “ ... just let them know we do pick her up using her arms sometimes, just pray everything is OK.”
Harris answered, “I hope they don’t use that against me if (something is) wrong.”
The police said Lawrence County Children and Youth Services was contacted about the matter.
Both are charged with endangering the welfare of a child. They were arraigned by District Judge Melissa Amodie, who released them on nonmonetary bonds, pending their preliminary hearing.
