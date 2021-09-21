A stealth cell tower is closer to becoming a reality on the city’s North Hill.
The project would include a three-sided, 85-foot structure being built on the property of George Washington Intermediate School. The location is in the rear of the school by the Mercer Street parking lot and close to the basketball court.
Because cell towers aren’t mentioned in the city’s zoning ordinance — or anywhere in the zoning rules — the project has to be granted a conditional use request by city council. The project will proceed when council approves it, as early as Thursday, because of a court settlement that came about on a prior bid to build a tower on school property.
A representative from AT&T and the architecture firm GPD Group spoke briefly to New Castle’s city council at Tuesday’s caucus meeting. Aaron M. Shank, a Columbus, Ohio-based lawyer representing AT&T, said the project would help close a coverage gap when the tower is built.
“It’s going to be a three-legged pole and the antennas will be camouflaged by a covering that will have the school’s logo on it,” Shank said.
Mike Beddow, from the GPD Group, said construction should commence within a few months of council’s approval.
“Construction should be within a few months of approval,” Beddow said. “I know a lot of materials are ordered already and ready to go. They’re trying to get this up as quickly as possible.”
Under terms of the agreement, the New Castle Area School District will receive $24,000 a year in rent with a two-percent annual increase when construction is completed. The district already has lease agreements with Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint that bring in about $56,000. Those three companies have antennas attached to the school’s chimney, but there’s no room for more.
The city’s planning commission gave the project a negative recommendation. No one from AT&T or GPD Group attended that meeting.
In other business Tuesday, council heard from Mayor Chris Frye about two resolutions up for consideration. One, for $30,000, will pay for epoxy for concrete road repairs. Frye reported the city used the material earlier this year in some problem areas and it stuck better and lasted longer than normal road patch.
The other is $2 million, from the city’s stormwater sewer sale, for debt reduction.
