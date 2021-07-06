The Burkey Road Bridge in North Beaver Township will be closed to all traffic beginning Tuesday for replacement.
Burkey Road will be closed to through traffic, from Corry Road to Moravia Petersburg Road.
The township-owned bridge will remain closed through mid-October.
JET Excavating of New Middletown, Ohio, has been awarded the contract for the work at a cost of $922,602. A detour via state and township roads will be posted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.