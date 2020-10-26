A North Beaver Township man who was killed in an all-terrain vehicle accident Saturday in Mahoning Township has been identified as 52-year-old Daniel Abersold.
According to Lawrence County Coroner Rich R.J. Johnson, Abersold, of 124 Mohawk School Road, was riding trails near the Hillsville quarries behind SealMaster off Martin Kelly-Speer Road around 4 p.m. Saturday with his 10-year-old son as a front passenger. Johnson said.
Abersold lost control of the vehicle, then apparently overcorrected and the ATV overturned on top of him.
The boy, who was wearing a helmet, was tossed free from the vehicle and was not injured.
Johnson pronounced Abersold dead around 4:25 p.m. of asphyxiation due to compression of his chest.
He said that Noga Ambulance emergency medical crews had unsuccessfully performed CPR on him for about 20 minutes.
Mahoning Township and Bessemer police and the Mahoning and Union Township volunteer fire departments responded to the scene.
