One of the springtime’s first thunderstorms hit Lawrence County Wednesday night with a wallop.
High winds shook houses, uprooted trees and caused power outages throughout the county, and North Beaver Township was one area that bore the brunt of it.
The township reported trees and power lines down in 25 locations, volunteer fire chief Paul Henry reported, and two trees fell on houses in Jackson Knolls. No injuries were reported.
Judy Hartman of Andrews Trace in Jackson Knolls, said she was sitting in the living room when she heard a “terrible humming noise” and thought a tree in her back yard might have fallen. When she looked in the garage, she spotted leaves in the carport and realized the tree had fallen on it, where her daughter’s car was parked, she said.
Sam and Brenda Gagliardo, also of Andrews Trace, heard the storm alert at 9:30 p.m., and 10 minutes later, their front door blew open and the power went out, they said.
They were downstairs on the main floor when a tree in their yard split, with part of it landing on the roof, forcing the rafters into a bedroom. The Gagliardos work from home, and were waiting to find out Wednesday if their house is in livable condition.
A tree service was called to remove the tree.
“The storm went through pretty fast,” said Jason Daughtry, North Beaver Volunteer Fire Department captain and the township emergency management coordinator. Most of the damage was in Jackson Knolls and along Mount Air Road, he said.
The fire department volunteers, assisted by the Bessemer Volunteer Fire Department, were out cutting trees, blocking roads and doing general hazard mitigation, he said. Schweikert’s lost two greenhouses on Moravia Road, and a PennDOT shed roof got partially torn off.
As the storm moved into Union Township, winds ripped an awning off of a lean-to at a house on Birchcrest Avenue, Union Township fire chief Pat Donofrio said. He reported that a transformer blew, and there was a lot of wind and wire damage on High Street, just west of the city’s West Side.
The storm continued into the city, where it left a path of destruction on the city’s North Hill.
As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, more than 1,000 Lawrence County customers were still without electrical power. Of those, 299 were in the city of New Castle and 303 were in North Beaver Township. Others were scattered outages. Most of them are due to be restored by 10 a.m. Friday.
(New Castle News correspondent Gary Church contributed to this story.)
