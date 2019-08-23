The Wallace Road bridge in North Beaver Township is now open to traffic.
The bridge, which spans the North Fork of the Little Beaver River, has been closed since June 27 when an inspection showed significant deterioration.
According to a news release issued yesterday from Frank B. Taylor Engineering, the county’s consulting engineers, satisfactory repairs have been made to the bridge to make it safe for travel.
