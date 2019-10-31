A North Beaver Township teenager was charged with terroristic threats after threatening a hate crime on a Pittsburgh hospital last month.
The teenager, a known 16-year-old male, on Sept. 3 wrote on Twitter “I am going to commit a hate crime on September 4th, 2019 at 10:30 Am. The location will be an undisclosed hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.”
The Pittsburgh police’s Intel Unit, with assistance from FBI Pittsburgh began an investigation and traced the threat to a Beaver County location.
On Sept. 4, police interviewed the male juvenile and his family and determined the teen had no intentions to carry out the threat, which was deemed not credible.
Charges will be filed with the Lawrence County Juvenile Court System.
The account from which the teen tweeted the message has been suspended by Twitter. UPMC released a statement on Sept. 3 saying it was aware of the threat and that healthcare and hospital giant was cooperating with federal and local law enforcement.
