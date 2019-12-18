A $910,500 budget for 2020 was approved last week by North Beaver Township supervisors.
The spending plan included no tax increase.
Supervisors Jerry Tillia, Grant McKinley and Amanda McBride also voted to replace a culvert on Reed Road, which has been closed for some time.
McBride was attending her final meeting as supervisor. She will be replaced next year by Scott Barth.
The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2020, to reorganize. They have agreed to hold meetings in 2020 at 5:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month.
