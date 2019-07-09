Residents of North Beaver Township complained to supervisors yesterday about water issues from recent storms.
"This (frequent rain) isn't normal by any stretch of the imagination," supervisor Jerry Tillia said.
According to one resident, water from the road runs onto his property and field.
"I'm your water trough. I'm your sewer," he said during the public comment period. "And it's not right. It's not fair."
He said the township has tried to address the longstanding issue by putting limestone down to combat the problem.
"You keep putting gravel along there, and that's a Band-Aid," he said, noting that rains end up washing the stone into his property. "Now I've got a limestone quarry in my field.
"It's getting worse and worse, especially this year. It's ongoing, and it's not getting any better."
Supervisors called the water on the resident's property "field water," which they said restricts their ability to help. The township only has control of water on roadways, according to Tillia.
According to another resident, there are wetlands encroaching the west side of Nesbitt Road and Memorial Road that have begun to spread onto residents' lawns.
"Mother Nature is trying to take over what was there 50 years ago," he said, adding that back-to-back storms have not been helping.
"We're having an extraordinary year of rainfall. It's almost double what the normal precipitation is in Pennsylvania."
There is a pipe that runs under the road, but the township does not own it, and therefore cannot do any maintenance to it, according to Tillia.
"In a time like this and we're having these bad storms and stuff, can we call out a couple of extra people during the day? Could they be doing any of these things?" asked treasurer Erin Crawford, referencing part-time employees that the township hires during snowstorms to help with snow removal.
Tillia appeared interested in that idea.
The board also approved a Stormwater Plan for 230 McClain Road in Enon Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.