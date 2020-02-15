North Beaver driver charged in teen's July death

Seven months after Alissa Jones was struck by a tractor-trailer in front of her family's West Pittsburg home and later died from injuries sustained in the incident, the accused rig driver who left the scene has been arrested.
Robert Hodge, 47, of 215 Gilmore Road, North Beaver Township appeared Friday in District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson's courtroom to face charges New Castle police filed in the case earlier in the morning.
He is charged with accident involving a death, homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter, in addition to charges of reckless driving, careless driving, providing false reports and driving with a hazardous brake system, plus seven counts of driving with unsafe equipment.
Hodge was freed following the preliminary arraignment on $100,000 unsecured bond and was ordered by Nicholson to have no contact with the Jones family. Unsecured bond means the defendant is held liable for a breach of the bond's conditions, signs a contract and agrees to appear before the court. If he fails to do so, he will have to pay the agreed upon bail bond before the court.
Hodge is accused in a criminal complaint of failing to stop and driving away from the accident that killed Jones. The paperwork filed in court indicates that a 12-year-old was in the truck with him when the accident occurred.
Court records state that Hodge told police at first that he wasn't the driver of the semi that hit the 19-year-old woman in front of 241 Center Ave., in West Pittsburg, around 11:12 p.m. June 30, 2019. She died two days later from injuries sustained in the crash.
Hodge later told police in an interview that he "might have been" driving the rig involved in the collision.
He turned himself in to police Friday morning. The $100,000 unsecured bond was requested in court by Hodge's private attorney, Stephen D. Colafella of Beaver County, who accompanied him. The New Castle police officer who filed the charges did not contest it.
Colafella indicated that District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa is turning the prosecution of the case over to the state Office of the Attorney General, because of a potential conflict of interest. Hodge is a relative of Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge John W. Hodge.
WAITING IS OVER
Members of the Jones family have been waiting with anguish since her death for the filing of the charges and the hope of receiving more answers. Her mother, Phyllis Whitlock Jones of Organ Cave, West Virginia, said the criminal proceedings progressing into the courts are giving the family the start of some closure, but the penalty that may go with the charges is not enough to compensate for her daughter's life.
"I am thankful for the people who loved Alissa and have kept her memory alive, and who have followed us through the pursuit of justice," she said in a recent phone conversation.
I didn't know how I would feel today," she said in a phone conversation after the arraignment. "This just made it real to us.
"This tragedy that happened to our family 32 weeks ago changed our lives forever," Phyllis said. "I want to thank everyone who has worked on my daughter's case. I appreciate each and every one of you. Alissa was weeks away from starting college, where she was going to study criminal justice. Alissa believed in the truth and justice. Now, hopefully, the truth will come out and eventually justice will be served."
April Jones, Alissa's sister, of West Pittsburg, said Friday morning, "I'm happy that the charges finally got filed and I hope that it can finally bring my family some peace. But ultimately, nothing can bring Lissy back."
THE COLLISION
Alissa had just celebrated her high school graduation where she lived with her mother and other siblings in West Virginia when she was killed. She had just returned to Taylor Township to spend the summer with family members before going off to college. She was getting out of the front passenger seat of the car, a silver 1999 Toyota Camry parked about 15 feet from her father's house, when the truck approached in the dark, struck her and slammed into the side of the car, before driving away while Alissa lay bleeding on the pavement.
The impact severely damaged the passenger side and door of the car and metal parts were found nearby in a front yard. Police found silver lug nut covers from a semi-truck, according to the court documents.
Alissa's sister, April, had just gone into the house when she heard the crash and went out to find her sister lying on the street, the family members have said, and they called 911.
Police reported that when they arrived, Alissa was lying on the road face-down, breathing, with numerous evident injuries. Family members told police that a southbound vehicle had struck her. She was taken by ambulance to a helicopter landing zone nearby at the Taylor Township swimming pool, and was flown from there to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital.
Alissa lay unresponsive in a coma in the hospital's intensive care unit for two days. After conferring with doctors on July 2, her family made the decision to discontinue her life-support system.
THE INVESTIGATION
A witness who was working at a nearby restaurant told police he heard the crash, then saw a tractor-trailer going south very slowly, according to the court papers.
New Castle police contacted Pennsylvania State Police to conduct a reconstruction investigation of the accident, and about six months lapsed before city police received the report before they could finish the investigation, according to city police chief Bobby Salem. He had previously said his department had waited to file charges in the case until they could review the details of that report.
Police also viewed video footage from the Taylor Township Fire Department, just north of the crash site. The video shows a white truck with "Kalmbach Feeds" of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, lettered on the side. The truck was hauling a silver, rounded tanker going south, until only brake lights and headlights can be seen as it neared the accident location, the criminal complaint said.
Investigators contacted the trucking company, which directed them to a contractor, AgCentral, they used for hauling. Hodge is the owner, the paperwork states.
When police first interviewed Hodge about the incident, he said he would have to check with his drivers to see if any of them had been on the road that night. When police told him someone had been struck, he said, "Oh, Jesus Christ," and sighed, the complaint states.
Hodge then called the police at 5:11 a.m. July 1 and told them none of his drivers reported having been on the road during the time of the accident, the paperwork said.
Hodge talked to the police again on July 2 and told them "he may have been the operator of the vehicle that struck Jones," according to the complaint. The police then obtained search warrants for the truck that was at Hodge's residence, and the driver's logs, and impounded the tractor-trailer to a secured garage with a police escort. Police reported in the complaint that the lug nut caps found at the scene matched those on the truck, and the truck had damage to the front and passenger side.
In an interview with the investigators, Hodge told them that he was driving the truck on his way home from Punxsutawney with a 12-year-old boy in the truck. He said he did not recall or remember his truck colliding with anything while traveling on Center Avenue, the report said.
Police noted in the complaint that, "due to the damage on the Toyota, it was highly unlikely that a collision would have gone unnoticed," despite the size of the truck. Hodge told police that he used the same rig the next day to make a soybean delivery in Ohio, the paperwork said.
Police noted that after their interview with Hodge, he said he was sorry for the accident and asked the police to express that to the Jones family.
On July 3, investigators inspected Hodge's rig and reported finding numerous violations regarding the safety of the brakes, tires and other equipment.
The state police accident reconstruction report concluded that Hodge's truck had struck the right front side of the Toyota and that it had significant room on the street for a collision to have been avoided, the court papers state. The video from the Taylor Township fire department showed excessive speed was most likely not a factor in the crash, the police concluded.
Hodge and companies associated with the truck he was driving also are facing a civil lawsuit that the Jones family has filed against them, based upon a separate investigation conducted by the law firm of Dallas W. Hartman. That lawsuit was filed in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas by Dallas M. Hartman.
