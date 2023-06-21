Norfolk Southern is planning to make close to $25 million in improvements to East Palestine Village Park as part of its financial commitment following its Feb. 3 train derailment.
Village council approved Norfolk Southern’s plans for the park during its meeting on Tuesday.
The proposed renovations and revitalization to the park include:
•A new aquatic center and pool house
•Three new modern playgrounds
•Upgraded baseball fields
•New basketball courts and tennis courts
•Improvements to the brick pavilion
•A new amphitheater with an electrified stage
•Enhanced parking lots and improved traffic flow
•General upgrades to facilities and walkways
The park has served as a social hub for the village and is used for community gatherings, sporting events, fireworks and more. Designed to preserve the park’s history and natural beauty, the proposed plan includes essential upgrades and aesthetic improvements and will be completed over several phases.
Norfolk Southern will use Pittsburgh-based architecture firm Michael Baker International to design the project and conduct the construction project bidding.
“This is a long process and it’s going to take a lot to get cleaned up, but after what we saw tonight, I believe this village is going to be better than it was before the derailment,” East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway said. “It seems like Norfolk Southern is trying to make it right and I just ask for everyone’s patience through this process.”
Moving forward, the company will submit detailed designs and a timeline for construction, with each proposed component to go before council for approval.
“Through multiple visits, I have seen firsthand the love and pride the community has for the park, and we are honored to support meaningful improvements,” said Norfolk CEO Alan H. Shaw.
The company is now pledging more than $62 million towards East Palestine, including a $100,000 donation in May to renovate the village’s historic Train Depot.
For more information on Norfolk Southern’s community engagement and progress in East Palestine, visit NSMakingItRight.com.
In other business, East Palestine Justice will host a grand opening for its office in the village from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 319 No. Main St.
East Palestine Justice is a team of attorneys, environmental activists and scientific and medical experts representing community members affected by the train derailment and subsequent Feb. 6 release of chemicals.
The office space will be the location for residents to ask questions about potential litigation open to them, as well as provide educational resources from health and environmental experts to improve air and water in their homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.