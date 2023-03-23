Norfolk Southern Railway has agreed to pay Lawrence and Beaver counties jointly $1 million to start a community relief fund in the wake of the company’s Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.
Railroad officials sat down late last week privately with Lawrence County Commissioners Dan Vogler and Loretta Spielvogel and their Beaver County counterparts to discuss how it would disburse the money.
“We had gotten a call Tuesday from Norfolk Southern to go to the Beaver County courthouse to sit down with the three Beaver commissioners,” Commissioner Chairman Dan Vogler explained, adding, “No media people were there.”
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro on March 6 said he met with the railroad company’s CEO Alan Shaw and secured an initial financial commitment from the company to pay for damages impacting residents in the two counties.
Norfolk Southern agreed, separately, to pay $5 million to reimburse local fire departments in western Pennsylvania to replace contaminated or damaged equipment used in the response to the derailment. Six fire departments in Lawrence County responded and Lawrence County’s department of public safety took its foam-firefighting trailer and staged it in Chippewa, Beaver County. The fire departments’ role was to shuttle water from nearby towns to the fire scene and to fight the fire. Responding departments included North Beaver Township, Bessemer, New Beaver Borough, Chewton and Enon Valley, each of which sent one water tender truck to assist, and Wampum, which sent an engine and a rescue unit.
The railroad executives asked the commissioners if, to their knowledge, the fire departments were in the process of applying for those funds and whether they were having problems doing so, Vogler said.
The commissioners told them they would consult with county public safety Director Chad Strobel.
“We spent more time talking about Norfolk Southern’s commitment of the $1 million for a community relief fund to be run by Beaver and Lawrence County officials,” Vogler said.
The purpose of that fund would be to support businesses and residents who were impacted by the derailment.
Such expenses that might be covered could be from hotel stays for displaced people, well and soil testing and possible losses of property, livestock or pets.
The $1 million “is over and above all the other things the company has set up in terms of its response,” Vogler said, noting people can visit Norfolk Southern’s website for more information at nsmakingitright.com.
“They asked us to consider how the two commissioner boards want to handle the $1 million as the company’s money commitment,” Vogler said, and “the first thing the five commissioners discussed was to circle back to the Shapiro administration to find out if the governor’s office considered or expressed any additional stipulations for how it is to be spent.
“We want to make sure there are no additional guidelines from the state,” he said. “Once we find that out, the five of us have to discuss further what we can do with this money, since the fire departments are already being helped with the $5 million.”
Attending the meeting from Beaver County were the three commissioners Daniel Camp III, chairman, Jack Manning and Anthony “Tony” Amadio, and Beaver County solicitor Garen Fedeles.
“We did not reach any conclusions, nor did we make any preliminary or final decisions as to what to do with this money,” Vogler emphasized.
He noted the two municipalities in Beaver County the closest physically to East Palestine are Darlington Borough and Darlington Township. In Lawrence County, Little Beaver Township, with vast farmland, and Enon Valley Borough, are nearest to the derailment site.
“We reached an informal consensus that those four, given their proximity to the site, would be the four we would at least initially focus on,” Vogler said.
He noted Cliff Wallace, a farmer in North Beaver Township and president of the Beaver Lawrence Farm Bureau, recently went with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency officials to visit seven farms in Beaver County and eight in Lawrence County to conduct soil testing.
Vogler said he and Strobel also attended the Enon Valley Borough Council meeting March 1, and its fire chief also attended along with 20 to 25 residents of the area.
“Some of their concerns were about the testing of the soil and wells,” Vogler said. Strobel and council President Bret Petrich provided the residents with information about whom they need to contact, and the commonwealth opened a center in Darlington Township.
“I anticipate we’ll continue conversations with the Beaver County commissioners,” Vogler said. “They want us to establish a community relief fund to support residents and businesses impacted by the derailment. That’s open to pretty broad interpretation.”
The commissioners at their regular public meeting two weeks ago approved a resolution to hire the Levin Sedran & Berman law firm of Philadelphia and Riber Peirce & Associates, a Pittsburgh law firm, for a potential class action lawsuit against Norfolk Southern for damages to the county related to the derailment.
The hiring would be part of any potential class action lawsuit — though none has been filed yet — against the railroad with other municipalities and counties, should the need arise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.