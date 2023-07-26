Norfolk Southern pays for rides for New Galilee carnival-goers

Neshannock’s Maggie Chornick took seven children to the New Galilee Carnival on Tuesday after hearing the rides were free.
Norfolk Southern picked up the tab.
“It’s nice that they are doing this,” said the 40-year-old occupational therapist. “I appreciate it, but I don’t believe it’s helping the environment.”
Nearly six months ago, a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals crashed seven miles away in East Palestine, Ohio. A controlled days-long burn of chemicals that created a massive plume of black smoke followed in an attempt to avoid a possible explosion.
At about the same time as the Feb. 3 derailment, Borough Mayor Mark Benes had begun inviting businesses to sponsor the annual carnival hosted by the New Galilee CommUNITY Foundation. Benes, who is president of the foundation, included Norfolk Southern since its trains travel through the town.
“I sent donation letters to all the businesses,” he said. “We have a lot of families with four and five kids. It’s tough for them to come spend $100 (on rides), yet to come at all.”
Norfolk Southern paid Tropical Amusements from Scottdale to operate the six adult and five kiddie rides, three funhouses and a bouncy house. Riders usually pay $15 in advance and $20 at the gate for unlimited rides.
Rebecca Lidey, owner of Tropical Amusements, did not want to say how much she received from the railroad, but said this was the first time a company picked up the tab.
“I thought that was generous for them to do that,” said Lidey, who has 54 employees at the carnival, which runs through Saturday.
On Monday, Norfolk Southern announced a $1 million donation to The Pittsburgh Foundation for community issues, promoting philanthropy and connecting donors to community needs. The railroad also announced its sponsorship of the New Galilee Carnival and the community’s new farmers’ market.
“Supporting western Pennsylvania means listening to the people who call it home,” Alan Shaw, company president and chief executive officer, said in a news release. “Their direct feedback helps us understand what we can do to make a long-term difference.”
The Pittsburgh Foundation in 2023 and 2024 will give $250,000 to Beaver and Lawrence County nonprofits. In addition, a $750,000 endowment will be established to support nonprofits in both counties focused on health and wellness, community development, education, economic development and the environment.
Jennifer McCormick from nearby Darlington Township called Norfolk Southern’s decision to pay for rides “a start,” although she questioned the motive.
“I thought initially you can’t buy off people for what happened,” said McCormick, who along with her husband, Eli, took their three children to the carnival on Tuesday.
“I guess it’s an acknowledgment of something and headed in the right direction,” the Big Beaver Falls School District cafeteria worker added.
Carol Evans, 58, of New Sewickley Township brought her grandson and his friend to the carnival because of the free rides.
“It’s a nice cheap night out for the boys,” Evans said. “I think it’s a nice offer for the community they affected.”
Frightened by the black plume of smoke from early February, Amber Liggett of Darlington also felt it was a nice gesture by Norfolk Southern. It allowed her to bring her son, Kelly, to the carnival. The 25-year-old said she has the money to pay for her 4-year-old to go on rides, but she likely would not have gone if they weren’t free.
Benes said he doesn’t believe the derailment and its aftermath affected the community of 327 residents. New Galilee is just over the Lawrence County line in Beaver County.
“It’s happened and can’t be fixed, so let’s be part of the solution,” he said.
As for Chornick, she likely would not have gone to the carnival if she had to pay for the rides.
“It’s a lot of money for that many kids, but this gave me the opportunity to bring them,” she said.
