The Blackhawk School District's lawsuit against Norfolk Southern will remain in Pennsylvania.
U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon on Wednesday signed an order denying a motion from Norfolk Southern attorneys to transfer the case from the Western District of Pennsylvania to the Northern District of Ohio.
Norfolk Southern attorneys wanted the lawsuit transferred to Ohio to keep it near its 30 other ongoing lawsuits against the company. Attorneys for Blackhawk argued the case should remain in the court district where the school district is located.
Norfolk Southern has until May 22 to respond or object to the order.
Blackhawk, which includes Enon Valley Borough in Lawrence County, is suing the company following the Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, which is near the district.
The district is seeking a jury trial to make Norfolk Southern pay punitive, compensatory and statutory damages from the derailment and, with the lawsuit stating the release of chemicals dumped a “lethal cocktail” on the district’s buildings, property, soil and water supplies where deposits of toxic chemicals had been found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.