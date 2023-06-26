More than four months after its train derailed and caused East Palestine residents to evacuate, Norfolk Southern announced Monday it completed track repairs in the Ohio village.
The work, according to the rail company, included the removal of impacted soil from underneath and between the tracks.
“We promised to listen to residents and support East Palestine for the long haul. Fully cleaning up both tracks shows that we are keeping our promises,” Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan H. Shaw said in a news release Monday. “We fully understand our responsibility to make things right in East Palestine, and as we mark this phase of remediation, we are dedicated to making further progress and investing in the community.”
The track remediation process included excavating impacted soil and replacing it with approved backfill material, as well as replacing the tracks. Both tracks were reinstalled under an EPA-approved protocol that confirmed all impacted soil had been excavated. With this phase completed, rail traffic will resume a normal schedule in the coming weeks. Additional remediation work will continue at the site, including:
For more information on Norfolk Southern's community engagement and progress in East Palestine, please visit: NSMakingItRight.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.