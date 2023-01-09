A new Forward Lawrence Noontime Knowledge session will take place in January.
The session, WEDnetPA: A New Perspective on Training, will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 25 at Lawrence County PA CareerLink at 101 S. Mercer St. in New Castle.
Attendees will learn about filling open positions in businesses with trainable employees and funding options for training.
The session will be taught by representatives of the Workforce and Economic Development Network of Pennsylvania.
It is free to attend for Forward Lawrence members and $10 for non-members.
To RSVP, call (724) 658-1488, email overby@lawrencecounty.com or go to the link: https://business.lawrencecounty.com/events/details/noontime-knowledge-wednet-pa-a-new-perspective-on-training-345.
