Forward Lawrence is continuing its Noontime Knowledge series with a Social Media & Website Marketing 101 session on July 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The session will be held at BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing, located in Union Township at 2849 West State Street, New Castle, PA 16101. The cost to attend is $10 a person.
Lunch and refreshments will be included. Card and cash payments will be taken at the event.
This session is targeted toward small businesses. Forward Lawrence’s Marketing and Events Specialist, Lyndsey Overby, will kick off the meeting. Overby worked freelance in social media management and web design prior to working at Forward Lawrence.
There will be guest speakers from our partners at the Duquesne Small Business Development Center (SBDC). First, business Consultant, Jeff Dereume will do an overview of the Duquesne SBDC and discuss the free marketing services the SBDC offers. They offer a wide range from business plans to website reviews. The second guest speaker from the SBDC is Social Media Specialist, Fernanda Souza Dalmolin.
There will be time for questions and answers at the end of the meeting. Please RSVP by July 15 to overby@lawrencecounty.com or by calling (724) 658-1488.
