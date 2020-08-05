The Lawrence County commissioners have shared nearly $366,000 of the county's COVID-19 federal grant for losses, with 19 nonprofit agencies that applied and qualfied for the funds.
Here is the list of applicants who will receive up to $15,000 of the grant money (four designated agencies will receive up to $50,000 for their historical and cultural significance), and the amounts each will receive:
Union Area Athletic Boosters, $15,000
Wampum Community Revitalization, $15,000
The Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum, $62
American Legion Post 343, $15,000
New Castle Regional Ballet, $15,000
The Foundation Boxing Center, $2,795
Marti Park Foundation, $15,000
Ebenezer Church of God in Christ, $7,400.64
Arts & Education at the Hoyt, $15,000
United Way of Lawrence County $15,000
Ellwood City Area Public Library, $15,000
Shut'em Down Athletic Club, $13,000
Cathedral Foundation, $15,000
VFW Post 315 Home Association, $15,000
The New Castle Playhouse, $50,000
Lawrence County Historical Society $30,480.47
Lawrence County DUI Program, Inc., $11,754.33
Lawrence County Fair, $50,000
Lawrence County YMCA, $50,000.
