The Lawrence County commissioners have shared nearly $366,000 of the county's COVID-19 federal grant for losses, with 19 nonprofit agencies that applied and qualfied for the funds.

Here is the list of applicants who will receive up to $15,000 of the grant money (four designated agencies will receive up to $50,000 for their historical and cultural significance), and the amounts each will receive:

Union Area Athletic Boosters, $15,000

Wampum Community Revitalization, $15,000

The Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum, $62

American Legion Post 343, $15,000

New Castle Regional Ballet, $15,000

The Foundation Boxing Center, $2,795

Marti Park Foundation, $15,000

Ebenezer Church of God in Christ, $7,400.64

Arts & Education at the Hoyt, $15,000

United Way of Lawrence County $15,000

Ellwood City Area Public Library, $15,000

Shut'em Down Athletic Club, $13,000

Cathedral Foundation, $15,000

VFW Post 315 Home Association, $15,000

The New Castle Playhouse, $50,000

Lawrence County Historical Society $30,480.47

Lawrence County DUI Program, Inc., $11,754.33

Lawrence County Fair, $50,000

Lawrence County YMCA, $50,000.

