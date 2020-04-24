When Gov. Tom Wolf ordered schools to close because of the coronavirus pandemic, parents of special education students became particularly concerned.
Roughly 17 percent of Pennsylvania school students — about 300,000 overall — have been identified as needing special education services, according to the state Department of Education. Going months without the services they receive in schools could lead to dramatic regression in these students, added Sherri Landis, executive director of the ARC in Pennsylvania.
Still, Dr. Jessica Patton says, the coronavirus didn’t create the problem of special needs families lacking access to services. But it certainly exacerbated it.
Patton is one of three autism support teachers in the New Castle Area School District and an adjunct professor at Butler County Community College. She has written a chapter in a textbook used by undergraduate students at Slippery Rock University, where she also successfully defended her doctoral dissertation in December.
“It is true,” Patton said of the concerns being expressed by the parents of special needs children. “It was true before COVID-19 situation came about, and it is more significantly true now. Families are now charged with educating their child with disabilities.
“It’s a very difficult situation. Lots of families are not working, so they don’t have the extra money to spend on equipment or things that before they might have had a little extra money to give to their child, like a piece of sensory equipment or some extra therapy that was paid out of pocket, not necessarily paid for by medical assistance or private insurance.”
Patton’s dissertation studies focused on investigating the factors that contribute to parental stress while raising a child with Autism Spectrum Disorder in a rural area. As a mother of two sons with special needs, that’s something that Patton has experienced both personally and professionally.
And she’s not alone.
In 2011, according to the Autism Services, Education, Resources and Training collaborative, Lawrence County’s prevalence rate of individuals with autism who were receiving services was 41.5 percent per 10,000 residents, or 378 overall. That number was up from 161 in 2005.
Patton’s research led not only to a Ph.D., but also to the founding of Sense of Connection, a nonprofit aimed at helping meet the challenges faced by families of children with Autism Spectrum Disorder and other sensory-related diagnoses. It’s mission is threefold: to provide sensory equipment to families, family education and resources, and community education and inclusion opportunities.
THE CHALLENGES
For her dissertation, Patton looked at two main areas: access to services, and community awareness.
Even prior to the complications of COVID-19, Patton said, families in a rural areas such as Lawrence County frequently found it difficult to obtain the services they needed.
“Now schools are closed, and some therapy clinics are closed — they are still considered essential, but they may be doing telehealth, their hours may be limited, they may limit the number of people in the clinic at one time,” she said. “So now there is even a more significant lack of access to services than there was before.”
She also found that a lack of community education caused parents to feel a “stigma because they were a parent of a child with a disability — typically autism — and their community was just uneducated.”
That’s a factor that contributes to the lack of services.
“Our communities lack access to even know or recognize what autism is, and what these families go through,” Patton said.
In February, then, she addressed these issues with the help of Andrew Henley by founding Sense of Connection, even though she concedes that creating and overseeing a nonprofit “was not where I thought my dissertation was going to take me.”
THE ANSWERS
Sense of Connection’s first goal is to get sensory equipment into the hands of families that need it. Working with a Pennsylvania-based vendor, Sense of Connection will purchase a virtual gift card that families can use to purchase equipment from that company.
Still, it’s not a one-size-fits-all solution.
“Every family has different needs,” Patton said. “One piece of equipment that works one day, may not work another day. Families of children with autism utilize a kind of a sensory tool kit, which is comprised of many different sensory items.
“When you add up the cost of all these pieces of equipment, it could be quite a bit of money. Going back to where parents are not working because places are closed, this really puts them in a situation. So the gift card helps them to get the equipment they need.”
Sense of Connection also looks to connect families with the education and resources they need. This may include teaching family members and caregivers how to properly use equipment and providing access to computers, books and materials, as well as to medical and behavioral referral resources and parent/support groups.
“We’re looking at a lot of inter-agency connections; for example, a connection with an attorney for estate planning,” Patton said. “Some of our children, when their parents pass on, they’re going to need cared for.
“My study found that the biggest stressor for our families is their child’s future. One way to address that is to have that estate planning available for them.”
Finally, Sense of Connection is looking to educate the community on autism and the challenges faced by families who deal with it.
“We’re gathering community members, first responders who have a child on the spectrum or with a disability, and we’re building a committee and we’re providing training to first responders in Lawrence County,” Patton said. “We’ve seen a lot in the news over the last few years about children or individuals with disabilities having run-ins with the law. Statistically, their chances of having a run-in with the law are higher because of their disabilities, because of the lack of awareness, so a situation may escalate more quickly than it really needs to. It’s a lack of communication and a lack of education.
“By providing this training, it is our hope that we can reduce those situations that become escalated, and we give our officers, our EMTs, our firefighters an education to handle the situation a little bit differently.”
Patton said that, initially, she thoughtthis part of the Sense of Connection mission would need time to get rolling, but after getting positive responses from New Castle Mayor Chris Frye and Lawrence County Public Safety director Jeff Parish, the wheels already are in motion on what is being labeled Operation Blue Shield.
“We would like to make sensory bags for every emergency vehicle,” Patton said. “They provide some very simple and important tools, such as a communication board with visuals and written words and a dry erase board. What we’re finding is that a simple communication tool helps in these situations.
“Sometimes people with disabilities don’t have the ability to communicate, whether it’s verbally or with gestures or sign language, especially in times of stress. Giving (first responders) that avenue for communication, giving them the education, is reducing that number of situations that are escalated.”
The dichotomy that Patton and Sense of Connection face is that it is simultaneously a good time and a bad time to launch such a nonprofit.
“This is the ultimate time to provide for families,” Patton said, “but on the other hand, it’s not a great time to ask people for money to support us. We were planning a huge fundraiser and were really banking on the funds from that to sustain us for the year. But that had to be put on hold, so now we’re looking for other avenues.”
(The Associated Press contributed to this story.)
