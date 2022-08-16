Connor Farris Henry's younger brother was never questioned by New Castle police about the death and disappearance of Amari Wise on June 5, 2020, a New Castle police officer testified on Monday.
The younger Henry, who was a juvenile, reportedly was in the family's garage the night to witness his brother shooting and killing Wise in front of several friends, according to testimony in court.
The police made a deal with Henry's father, Todd Henry, to exempt the younger son from questioning in exchange for information about where Wise's body was hidden, detective Branddon Hallowich said on the witness stand.
The homicide trial of 22-year-old Connor Henry got underway Monday in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas. Unlike other murder trials, this one had a judge but no jury.
Henry's defense attorney, Lyle Dresbold of the David Shrager law firm of Pittsburgh, requested the bench trial for his client. That means the outcome of the case will be decided by Lawrence County President Judge Dominick Motto, who is presiding. A verdict is expected at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Dresbold said he would withhold comment until after the trial about why he requested a bench trial over a jury trial. It is the county's first bench trial for a homicide case since 1969.
District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa is the prosecuting attorney.
Henry has been in the Lawrence County jail without bond since June 16, 2020, facing charges of criminal homicide, prohibited possession of a firearm and tampering with physical evidence.
He was charged with Wise's death on June 13, 2020, and captured by police three days later in Ocean City, Maryland. His father, Todd Henry, also is facing charges of tampering with physical evidence and hindering apprehension or prosecution, accused of covering up the crime and disposing of Wise's body after his death. The elder Henry's trial is pending, and he is out of jail on bond.
Payne Prowell, a gunner's mate in the Navy, testified for the prosecution as an eyewitness to the shooting.
Prowell, who had lived next door to the Henrys for 13 years, joined the Navy two years ago and is living in San Diego. He told how he and Connor had been good friends.
“I'd say we were pretty close,” he said, noting their longtime friendship ended the night Wise was killed.
He described Henry's nature as “defiant, and if it wasn't his way, it was no one's way.” At parties, “he wanted everyone to know he was in the room.”
Prowell said he was one of about a dozen people at Henry's house on June 5, 2020, playing basketball and corn hole and drinking. He said they were all planning to go to dinner later, and people started leaving around 8:30 or 9 p.m., he said.
About seven people gathered in the garage later and they started to smoke marijuana, Prowell said. He said Wise showed up around 9:15 to buy marijuana from Henry's brother. He said Wise greeted everyone with a special handshake.
Demetrius McKnight, who was sitting in the garage, started bickering with Wise, then Wise asked McKnight why his sister was trying to “get with him.” He said McKnight then asked Wise “why his baby mama” was trying to get with him. Wise responded, “I'll 'F' you up,” Prowell related.
McKnight, nicknamed “Punkin,” told him, “you're not that tough, bro,” and Wise said, “I'll kill you,” and McKnight again responded to him that he wasn't that type of person, Prowell recalled. Wise patted a black zipper bag strapped across his chest and said, “I got it right here,” Prowell recounted. He said Wise did that twice, then he saw Henry from several feet away raise a black handgun and shoot Wise in the back of the head.
He said he never saw Wise with a gun, and he had no idea from the mood of the evening ”that someone was going to die that night.”
After the shooting, they all ran out of the garage, and Henry told them all to “stay the 'F' in the garage,” Prowell said, but he ran down the road and his brother picked him up.
Henry showed up at Prowell's house the next day, and Prowell's mother went outside with him. Henry rolled down his car window, “and he told me not to tell anyone. He said 'I know what I'm doing,' and to make sure the others don't tell anyone,'" he told the court.
Prowell said he was initially interviewed by the police on July 12, and he didn't tell them what happened. He decided the next day to tell them everything, “because I wanted to make things right.”
Hallowich testified that the investigation started when a red Toyota Camry was found abandoned at El Rio Beach that was known to have been driven by Wise.
Wise's mother reported on July 6 she hadn't heard from her son since around 9 p.m. the day before, Hallowich said. Police put out a countywide bulletin with information about the car, which was found about 100 feet into a trail off Smith Street with the driver's door wide open. A 9 millimeter gun was found inside the car, which Hallowich said was not registered to Wise.
He said the police, family and friends searched the El Rio Beach area for Wise for a few days. The police posted information on Facebook hoping for tips, and people responded anonymously, some saying that something had happened at the Henry house on Adams Street, he said.
A trail camera at El Rio Beach showed a black Honda Accord going into the area around 10:23 p.m. June 5, within 34 seconds of the red Camry, Hallowich said. The license plate was registered to Henry's father.
Hallowich and another detective went to the Henry residence and saw the black Accord. They obtained a search warrant and searched the Henry home and garage and found a pair of white Nike sneakers in Henry's brother's bedroom that tested positive for possible blood, he said. They also learned that Todd Henry had 11 firearms registered to him.
When the police entered the garage, they used Blue Star, a rapid test for blood, that was positive for an area on the garage floor, he continued.
The police prepared arrest warrants for Connor and his father, and Todd Henry turned himself in. After the search warrant was served, Connor had fled to Ocean City, Maryland with his mother, and the police tracked Conner's cell phone to a hotel there, Hallowich said.
Wise's body was found June 15 off Pennsylvania Avenue, near Big Run. He was wearing white jeans and a blue T-shirt, and a black cross-body satchel was over his shoulder, Hallowich said.
Forensic pathologist Dr. Todd Luckasevic, who conducted the autopsy on Wise at Heritage Valley Health Center in Beaver County, testified how the body was so decomposed that most of his internal organs were gone, but the skeletal remains allowed him to determine the cause of death. He said Wise had suffered one gunshot wound on the left side of his skull, 3 1/2 inches from the top of his head, just above his left mastoid bone.
He extracted the bullet from the skull and used a knitting probe to determine the bullet's trajectory once it entered Wise's head. He said that death would have occurred within a minute.
Luckasevic said he concluded that Wise died from a penetrating gunshot wound to the head, and that he had been shot from behind, from further away than three feet.
