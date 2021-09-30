No threat was found at Butler County Community College after a threat closed the main campus on Thursday morning.
Campus police made a search of all classrooms and facilities Thursday afternoon and determined the campus to be safe.
College officials were made aware of a threat on a social media channel Thursday morning and promptly evacuated BC3’s main campus as a level of precaution.
BC3’s main campus will return to a normal operating schedule at 8 a.m. Friday. BC3’s additional locations in Armstrong, Butler, Jefferson, Lawrence and Mercer counties remained open Thursday.
