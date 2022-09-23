State police found no threat at Mohawk Area Junior Senior High School on Friday afternoon.
State police responded to a Safe2Say call at 2 p.m. for terroristic threats. An investigation was conducted on a known juvenile and it was determined there was no threat to students or staff.
Safe2Say Something is a youth violence prevention program run by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General. The program teaches youth and adults how to recognize warning signs and signals, especially within social media, from individuals who may be a threat to themselves or others and to “say something” before it is too late.
