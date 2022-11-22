For the fourth year in a row, New Castle’s proposed $15-million budget will show no increase in real estate property taxes.
The proposed 2023 city budget was introduced during city council’s meeting Tuesday and will now be available for public inspection until its adoption.
“Three years ago, the state predicted we would experience a rising deficit of $900,000 in 2020 to $3.3 million in 2024,” Mayor Chris Frye said. “I am proud to say that didn’t happen. In fact, our 2020 audit showed no deficit, and our 2021 and 2022 financials are even better.”
The proposed budget calls for the millage rate to stay the same at 15.476 mills. Revenues are budgeted at $14,363,508.50 with projected expenditures of $15,181,353.06.
The city has reserves, as well as American Rescue Plan Act and stormwater funding to be used to cover the difference.
“I’m confident this budget will help keep us on the path to long-term financial stability,” Frye said.
Council will hold hearings at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 6 and 8 when it combs through the budget line by line. Council will vote to accept the budget at its 4:30 p.m. Dec. 20 meeting
“You can see how your money is being spent,” Frye said.
The proposed budget calls for four code enforcement officers and one code supervisor. The city administrator, the position Frye will take in January, will be the head of all city departments.
Like last year, there will be no business mercantile tax. Resident earned income tax would stay the same at 2.075 percent, while non-resident earned income tax would increase from 1.815 to 1.856 percent.
In other business, council also committed $100,000 a year for three years to help the Community College of Beaver County establish a satellite campus at The Confluence at 214 E. Washington St.
Frye said funding for the branch campus from ARPA funding, with Act 47 approval, as well as from the county and other foundations.
He said CCBC will establish a local advisory board with local officials for the campus, and said the money will not be touched or spent until the city knows what the programs and budget are.
Council also reappointed Ralph Blundo to the New Castle Sanitation Authority Board for a term to expire Dec. 31, 2027, and agreed to add a Deferred Retirement Option Plan (DROP) provision to the police pension plan.
