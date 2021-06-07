A windfall in federal funding from the Elementary Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund has enabled the New Castle Area School District to introduce a balanced budget with no property tax increase for the 2021-22 school year.
District Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio and business manager Joseph Ambrosini explained that the COVID-19-related allocations to the school district also have prevented the district from borrowing from or dipping into its fund balance to offset expenses for the coming year.
The school board in a 7-0 vote approved a preliminary budget of $57,850,000. Board members Tracey Rankin and Norman Moses were absent from the meeting.
The spending plan is to be formally approved by the board by June 30, and a special meeting for its final adoption will be announced.
According to Ambrosini, anticipated income for next school year’s budget includes about 10 percent or $10 million from local wage and property taxes, $38,096,656 from state subsidies (about 70 percent), and about 20 percent from Title I and II special programs funding and ESSER funding, totaling $9,285,000. Of that total, $5 million is from the district’s $28,882,462 allocation total in ESSER funding over the next three years, he said.
He pointed out that the exact dollar amount the district will receive as its state subsidy for 2021-22 is still unknown, because the state legislature and governor have not finalized the overall state budget yet. Ambrosini said for that reason, he used this school year’s state basic education subsidy (2020-21) of $24,462,316 as an anticipated income in the anticipated revenues in the budget. That figure is subject to change.
The expense side of the budget shows increases in staff salaries and benefits. The district currently is in contract negotiations with the teachers union, the school secretaries, the cafeteria staff and the custodial staff, DeBlasio said.
