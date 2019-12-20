Leonard Rich anticipates a long future with the Laurel School District.
Although the superintendent apparently fell out of step with several former school board members, who twice in the 2018-19 school year voted 5-4 not to renew his contract, things are looking up for Rich.
Following the board’s reorganizational meeting which welcomed four new members on Dec. 3, Rich and new school board president Stephen Sickafuse announced that the superintendent and the board are in negotiations.
“I expect to continue my carer in education both at the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center and Laurel,” Rich said last week.
Rich became Laurel School District superintendent on July 1, 2016. He has served as director of the Career and Technical Center since October 2013.
He said he and the new board have established “consistent communications” and are working out the details to a multi-year contract which he hopes the board will vote for and he can sign at the Jan. 14 meeting.
“The board solicitor (Attorney Matthew Mangino) is dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s,” Rich said.
Even after the school board refused to extend his contract and began a search for his replacement, Rich has maintained his desire to remain in the district.
Following the Nov. 13 meeting when the board first voted not to extend his contract, Rich vowed to work. “This community means too much to me,” he said at the time.
Board membership turned over earlier this year when several incumbents lost to newcomers who made their support of the superintendent known.
Six school board candidates — four newcomers and two already on the board — made known their desire to retain Rich as superintendent and asked the then-board members to halt their search for a replacement, to appoint Rich as interim superintendent through the end of the year and to allow the new board to make the decision. The letter further stated that after the new board members took their seats they would remove anyone hired and replace him with Rich.
At a special meeting in June, with his contract days away from expiring, Rich was named interim superintendent and paid $500 per day to run the school. That contract expires Dec. 31.
A graduate of the Laurel School District, Rich is the son of the late Leonard Rich who served as teacher, principal and superintendent of the district for many years.
Rich said he has felt positive since the board’s reorganization.
“We are academically strong,” he said. “Academics are trending in the right direction. Finances are also strong. We’ve been able to provide for the wants and needs of the district while building our $8.5 million fund balance, and public relations are through the roof as the community and school district make up the left and right hands of the district. We at Laurel cherish the ability to serve the community.”
