On July 8, Markie Mason, a vibrant 8-year-old boy, had his life taken from him by once-convicted killer Keith Burley Jr. in a Union Township house following a domestic dispute with the boy’s mother.

Burley Jr. had just been released in March after serving 20 years of a 20- to 40-year sentence for a 1999 homicide and is currently behind bars and facing charges in the New Castle boy’s death. He entered a not guilty plea as his defense attorneys claim the evidence against him “is based on hearsay.”

The incident was the second in a string of deaths that took place in mid-July, leaving county residents reeling but ultimately coming together in unison.

In the July 8 incident, Maram Saada, Markie’s mother, said Burley Jr. bit her and punched her in the eye in the parking lot of the New Castle Fire Department before running away from the car and running to an open bay door for help.

Firefighters called 911 for help, but Burley Jr. drove away in a car with Saada’s sons. At the Union Township home, Burley Jr., according to courtroom testimony, “became irate” and retrieved a pink camouflage knife that was used in the incident.

Burley Jr. then fled to Youngstown, Ohio, where he was apprehended the next morning by U.S. Marshals and extradited back to Pennsylvania to face charges.

In the wake of the incident, Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa said he was never notified of Burley Jr.’s pending release, prompting Ted Johnson, the chairman of the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole, to release an email stating letters had been sent via email to Lamancusa and Lawrence County Common Pleas Court President Judge Dominick Motto.

Burley’s father, Keith Burley Sr., who is a local minister, vowed to stand in support of the Mason family through the tragedy at a Togetherness rally in Riverwalk Park.

A candlelight vigil and balloon release was held at Elham’s Restaurant in Shenango Township, which is where Maram Saada, Markie’s mother, was employed.

“I was never sure where home was, but this is home,” Saada said at the balloon release.

Earlier this month, the state House of Representatives passed House Bill 1855, which is known as Markie’s Law. The bill passed 149-47.

The bill calls for the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole from paroling an inmate at the expiration of his, or her, minimum sentence if the inmate was convicted of a violent offense or committed and obstruction of justice while incarcerated.

The bill will now go to the state Senate for consideration.