Chris Frye made history when he was elected as the city of New Castle’s 37th mayor Nov. 5.
He will be the city’s first black mayor — and he is a Republican, too.
His defeat of Democrat Mark Elisco and Independent candidate James Constant — in what was at times a bitter match that included a controversy over dueling political mailings — was historic, Frye said, but it was not surprising.
It is a sign, he said, that the city is moving forward.
“I think it’s a win for the people,” Frye said on election night. “It’s a win for how diverse our community is. Not just one color or not just one race or ethnicity. New Castle is a diverse community. New Castle is a mixed community, and it’s an opportunity for everybody to come together and move forward.”
On Jan. 6, Frye and three new members of the New Castle City Council will be sworn in at 6 p.m. at New Castle High School.
Upon entering office January, Frye said he will sit down with his administration to identify the issues the city will face for the next four years as well as what each of the departments is willing to do to help solve them.
As far as his administration, Frye has announced that he will keep New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem. He has also nominated current Assistant Fire Chief Mike Kobbe for New Castle fire chief. Current chief David Joseph is retiring. Fry has also tapped attorney Ted A. Saad to be the city’s solicitor.
Nominations will need to be approved by the new council.
Frye follows Anthony Mastrangelo, who has been mayor for the last 12 years. Mastrangelo ran unsuccessfully in the May primary.
According to the unofficial vote count, Frye collected 2,869 votes.
Elisco, who had been campaigning for the past five years, captured 1,913 votes. Constant earned 166 votes.
“I think the best feeling is that the city of New Castle came out today and made a choice to go in a direction of change for our city, and I’m thrilled and very humble that they chose me for this position and to lead them into the future,” Frye said on election night.
