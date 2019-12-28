As summer turned into fall, fall turned to winter and the holidays are arriving and passing, the grieving family of Alissa Jones is still wondering when the driver responsible for their loved one's death will be brought to justice.
Jones, 19, who had just graduated from high school with a 4.0 average and was college-bound, was struck by a tractor-trailer in front of her family's Center Avenue home in West Pittsburg the night of June 30 after a trip home from West Virginia. The split-second accident left her lying on the street as the driver of the rig sped away. She died two days later in St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.
An interview with her family members earlier this year revealed that Jones had high ambitions of attending West Virginia Wesleyan University in Buckhannon, where she was promised a scholarship in forensic science and criminal justice.
According to her sister, April Jones, Alissa's high school has established a memorial for her outside of the school. And because Alissa was a competitive shooter with the school's Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps, the team's lead officer had sweatshirts made for the members that say, "We're shooting for Alissa," as a tribute to her.
While the accident was investigated by New Castle police, any charges that could be filed are awaiting a detailed accident reconstruction report from the state police in Butler, according to city police chief Bobby Salem. He said that when a fatality is involved, it sometimes can take several months to complete such an investigation.
"We've been meeting with the state police regularly," Salem said Tuesday. He said the district attorney's office has advised the city police not to proceed with any charges until all of the state police reports are completed.
April Jones said her father had met with the state police investigator, "and the last thing we heard from the state police is that it's almost ready to turn over to the city police."
Meanwhile, the family, patiently waiting, has engaged an attorney who has filed a civil lawsuit against the man whom they believe was driving the semi, and against the company who owns the truck. The case is pending in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas.
The lawsuit, filed on the Jones family's behalf by the Dallas W. Hartman law firm, is against Robert L. Hodge of New Galilee, as the accused driver. It also names Ag Central Inc., also known as Hodge Farms; HAMCO Inc., HAMCO New Wilmington, Better Equipment Inc., Kalmbach Feeds Inc., Kalmbach Feeds of Pennsylvania and Kalmbach Trucking — all firms related to the company for which Hodge was working.
According to the complaint, the lawsuit was filed by Jones' sister, April Jones, and their father, Norman Jones.
April Jones, her two children and Alissa were returning to West Pittsburg the night of the accident, and they had gone into the house while Alissa was still outside of her father's Toyota Camry which was legally parked in front of the house, when the truck approached and struck her, according to accounts from the family. The impact also totaled the father's car.
Alissa's father and April witnessed the collision and ran outside to help Alissa until medical crews arrived, they said.
