Eleven days in July rocked New Castle and Lawrence County.
But in the days and weeks after, the community rose to stand strong and supported one another.
Darkness fell over New Castle on July 2 when Alissa Jones died after being struck by a tractor trailer in a hit-and-run. On July 8, 8-year-old Markie Mason was brutally stabbed and killed. Three days later, Jazmyn Keller, 12, was murdered by her mother in Neshannock Township, who then set the house on fire and took her own life. On July 17, two men were shot in Shenango Township, with Brian Einsenhuth, 23, being pronounced dead at the scene. Two days later, 17-year-old Darren Jevcak was shot and killed outside the Highland Avenue pizza place where he worked. The suspect is his girlfriend’s father.
Amid the darkness, the silver lining was the spirit of the community who came together and support one another. Fundraisers were held, candlelight vigils and balloon release events were held.
The community rallied around one another in a time of need.
A candlelight vigil was held at the Riverwalk on Wednesday, July 31. The community came together in song and prayer. Jevcak’s mother, Ashley Altemus, said during the event that she was touched by the number of people who turned out to help the families and community heal from those tragedies.
More than 200 attended the event where family members of those who were lost were given lanterns to light and release into the sky. People of all races and religions and professions gathered to listen to music, hear stories and hold hands and heal.
At the event, Keith Burley Sr., a local minister, took with Mark Mason Sr., vowed to support the Mason family through the loss of their son.
Togetherness, hosted by the New Castle Police Department and the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, and mayoral candidates Chris Frye and Mark Elisco brought more people together.
Fundraisers were held throughout the community as people came together to raise money for the victims’ families.
A candlelight vigil and a balloon release was held at Elham’s Restaurant in Shenango Township. People wore t-shirts that read “Our Little Hero” in honor of Markie Mason.
Markie’s mother, Maram Saada, held her son’s picture, telling people she lived in New Castle for 20 years. “I was never sure where home was, but this is home,” she said at the event.
A balloon release was held July 24 at the Shenango ballfields for Keller by the Tri-County Youth Recreational Softball League.
Teammates and community members shared their thoughts on the young girl and the teams collected donations for her father. Michelle and Linda Hasson organized a dinner benefit at Ali’s Upper Crust.
There, Andrew Keller, Jazmyn’s father, said he never saw the tragedy coming and that he didn’t know how he could repay the community for their support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.